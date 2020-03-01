MetaHash (MHC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.25 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,866,482,379 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,129,293 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

