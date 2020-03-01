Metal Reaches Market Cap of $19.35 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Metal has a total market cap of $19.35 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Cryptopia and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,883,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, Binance, Livecoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

