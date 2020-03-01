MetaMorph (METM) Trading 20.6% Higher This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $121,691.00 and approximately $23,985.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, BiteBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00053295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00482653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.09 or 0.06431330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00064987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030031 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011679 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, BitMart, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

