Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Cap of $20.50 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $20.50 million and approximately $557,923.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bitfinex, CoinBene and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.02536815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00089957 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,700,786 coins and its circulating supply is 77,700,681 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, CoinBene, QBTC, Coinsuper and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

