Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $489,112,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,443 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,482,000 after buying an additional 332,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,004,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 213,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Methanex has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

