Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Update

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 576,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 547,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MEI opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

