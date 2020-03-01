Metronome (MET) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 38.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $5.71 million and $802,106.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00006512 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $13.77 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02713554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00132015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,772,043 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,794 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

