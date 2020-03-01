MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,392.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $251,867.00 and approximately $6,392.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000674 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000775 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 356,751,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,449,314 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

