Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

Several analysts have recently commented on MCRO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 64,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £491,372 ($646,372.01).

Shares of Micro Focus International stock traded up GBX 20.70 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 740.70 ($9.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 932.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 731.70 ($9.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,512.05 ($33.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 44.53 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.