MicroBitcoin Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $8.29 million and $3,949.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.