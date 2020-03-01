Micromines (MICRO) Achieves Market Cap of $12,009.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Micromines has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $12,009.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit, Mercatox and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.02605022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

