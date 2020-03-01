Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Raymond James raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

