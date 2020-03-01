Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 110,244 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 44,066 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.