Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

