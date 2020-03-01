Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 20,046 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 201,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 982,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 660,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

