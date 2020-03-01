Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 38,479 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 116.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,479 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,098,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 970,976 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 810,106 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $61.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

