Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 237,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

PDBC stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

