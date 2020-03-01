Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

CVX stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.