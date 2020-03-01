Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 5,736 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 92,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 633,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,761,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.33 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.