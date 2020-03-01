Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,363,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,005,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,342,000 after acquiring an additional 489,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

