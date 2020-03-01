Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $802,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.