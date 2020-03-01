Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1534 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.