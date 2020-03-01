Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $3.25 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

BMY opened at $59.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

