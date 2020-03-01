Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 437.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,438 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.82 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05.

