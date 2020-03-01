Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. UBS Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

