Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

