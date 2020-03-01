Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 185,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,389,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 61,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $35.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

