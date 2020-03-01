Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,115 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,364,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.68 and its 200 day moving average is $172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.