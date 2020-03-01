Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 13,541 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

