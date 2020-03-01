Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 146,951 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 587.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.20% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0611 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

