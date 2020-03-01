Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 23,701 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1,252.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $112.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

