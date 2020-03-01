Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 33,677 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

