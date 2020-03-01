Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,678,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

