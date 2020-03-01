Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

NYSE MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.