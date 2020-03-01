Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $162.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $154.74 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

