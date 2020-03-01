Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 42,435 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,435 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CMC Financial Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.