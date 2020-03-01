MidasProtocol (MAS) One Day Volume Hits $37,105.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $825,554.00 and $37,105.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 498,999,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,749,988 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

