Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Update

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 442,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 30th total of 397,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 501,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. 1,224,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,504. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.91, a PEG ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,626,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,105,516.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 85.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

