Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Hits $0.0019

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $6,215.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 126.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.02605022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

