Mindexcoin Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded up 96.4% against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $8,944.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

