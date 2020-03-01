MINDOL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.84 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00016254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $236.98 million and $4.84 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00997624 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002817 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000731 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.