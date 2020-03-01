MinexCoin Price Hits $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a market cap of $261,420.00 and approximately $45,017.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.02691256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00222581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00131428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000617 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MNX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,553,058 coins and its circulating supply is 6,195,207 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

