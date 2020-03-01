MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 78,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,872,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $2.65 on Friday. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

