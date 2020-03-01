Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.89 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, LBank, HitBTC and ZB.COM. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008028 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001406 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, OKEx, BitForex, Ethfinex, Bithumb, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

