Mixin Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $250.05 or 0.02927614 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market cap of $119.50 million and $57.87 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,907 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.