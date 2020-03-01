MMOCoin One Day Volume Tops $4,868.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $146,689.00 and $4,868.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055719 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000129 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 110,797,458 coins and its circulating supply is 63,335,517 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.