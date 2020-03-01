MOAC Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, MOAC has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002111 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $24.43 and $33.94. MOAC has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $43,575.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $33.94 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.