MODEL-X-coin (MODX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, MODEL-X-coin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. MODEL-X-coin has a total market capitalization of $64,105.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MODEL-X-coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MODEL-X-coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MODEL-X-coin Profile

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam.

Buying and Selling MODEL-X-coin

MODEL-X-coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MODEL-X-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MODEL-X-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MODEL-X-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MODEL-X-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.