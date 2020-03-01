Moin Hits Market Cap of $44,633.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Moin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Moin has a total market cap of $44,633.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,005,210 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

