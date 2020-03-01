Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

NYSE:TAP opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.